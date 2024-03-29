Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Viksit Bharat would be achieved by creating awareness among the people and the youth and the more the youth are aware, the greater their contribution.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Viksit Bharat ambassador is about creating awareness amongst the youth of the country, the more the youth is aware, the more they will contribute. Many aspects of the developmental work that PM Modi has done in the last 10 years, need to be told to the people. 4 crore Pucca houses, 12 crore toilets, LPG cylinders to 10 crore women, tap water to 13 crore houses, free healthcare facilities to 60 crore people under Ayushman Bharat. Crores of people have taken the resolve to make Vikasit Bharat and lakhs have given their suggestions on what is needed to be done to achieve it."

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna Upon LK Advani, Four Eminent Personalities on March 30.

He further said that free food grains were given to 80 crore people.

"220 crore vaccines were supplied. The number of airports has increased from 74 to 150. The national highway has increased from 96 thousand km to 1.5 lakh km. The roads in villages, which was 3 lakh 20 thousand km, 3 lakh 75 thousand km, have further been added. Earlier, there was a metro in 5 cities, now it is in 20 cities. The number of AIIMS is 20. Earlier, there were 384 medical colleges; today it is 700. The number of IIMs has increased from 16 to 23. The number of IITs has increased from 12 to 19," he added.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 10 People Killed After SUV Falls Into Gorge in Ramban District (Watch Video).

He further said that today everything is available in the NaMo App.

"Crores of people have taken the pledge of Viksit Bharat. Modi government has prepared the timeline of the work to be done in the first 100 days of its third term. A roadmap has been prepared for the work to be done in the next five years and a roadmap has also been prepared on how to make Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years ," he added.

On the INDIA bloc, he said that in Punjab there is a rift between AAP and the Congress. "In West Bengal, there is no coordination. Rahul Gandhi has made an exit from North India and in Wayanad, CPI has named its candidate. They are not united. It is an alliance of corrupt people who are either in jail or out on bail. People want a corruption-free alliance," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)