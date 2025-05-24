New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday affirmed that the initiative of Viksit Bharat 2047 represents a collective national commitment.

In this context, he further emphasised that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meaningful and strategic contribution of every state is indispensable in realising this vision. The essence of the Viksit Bharat resolution lies in ensuring the development of every state, every city and village, and every segment of society, according to the official release.

These remarks were made during the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog that was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers of various states presented the preparedness and planning frameworks of their respective states for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Chief Minister Patel congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

The CM presented a detailed outline of the robust implementation plan for the Viksit Gujarat@2047_ roadmap, which has been formulated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He stated that Gujarat is among the leading states that have prepared a roadmap for Viksit Bharat @2047. As part of this roadmap, Gujarat has envisioned ensuring both 'Earning Well' and 'Living Well' for all its citizens.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that to institutionalise this vision, Gujarat has established the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT), modelled on the lines of NITI Aayog. He added that GRIT will play a pivotal role in achieving inclusive and development-oriented goals. He also outlined the strategy of adopting a two-dimensional framework to implement the Viksit Gujarat@2047 vision on the ground.

CM Patel elaborated that under the Development of Implementation Roadmap, focused efforts are being made to develop effective strategies and ensure robust execution in key sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy, sports, health, school education, and skill development.

The Chief Minister further explained that under the second dimension, Gujarat has adopted a Regional Economic Master Plan approach. In this context, he shared details about the implementation of the Surat Economic Region Development Master Plan under the guidance of NITI Aayog. He added that similar Regional Economic Master Plans are being prepared for five additional regions across the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister also mentioned that the provision for the Viksit Gujarat Fund has been made in this year's budget, underlining that the focus is not only on planning but also on establishing a robust monitoring mechanism. For this purpose, a digital dashboard is being developed, along with the identification of more than 500 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure sustainability and data-driven decision-making.

He also stated that Gujarat has formulated policies aimed at attracting investments and creating employment opportunities in emerging sectors, thereby strengthening its reputation as a policy-driven state.

CM Patel also shared details about Gujarat's sector-specific policies, including the Global Capability Centre Policy, Space Tech Policy, and Semiconductor Policy, along with the state's broader AI vision. He further mentioned that an AI Centre of Excellence has been made operational in GIFT City to advance this vision.

The Chief Minister stated that Gujarat has prioritised green growth and renewable energy in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision for development alongside environmental conservation. He highlighted that under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the state has completed 3.36 lakh solar rooftop installations, accounting for 34% of the total installations under this scheme in the country.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, Gujarat has developed a transparent and accountable model of good governance. This model reflects the approach of "Whole of Government - Whole of Society."

Chief Minister Patel affirmed that this collaborative approach, harnessing the strengths of both government and society, will significantly contribute to achieving Viksit Gujarat@2047 and, in turn, support the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through effective and sustainable outcomes. Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi also joined the meeting. (ANI)

