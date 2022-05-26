Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Delhi's lieutenant governor in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

On May 23, Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position last week.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read the statement.

Saxena took charge as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission on October 27, 2015. (ANI)

