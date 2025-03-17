Police deployed after violence broke out in Mahal area of Nagpur following a dispute between two groups (Photo/ANI)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Violence broke out with incidents of vandalism and stone pelting reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a police officer said, adding that a few police personnel were also injured. The situation, however, is said to be under control.

The incident was reported from Mahal area of Nagpur on Monday evening.

DCP Nagpur Archit Chandak, who claimed to have sustained an injury, told ANI, "This incident occurred due to some miscommunication. The situation is under control right now. Our force here is strong. I appeal to everyone to not step out or pelt stones. Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas. A few vehicles were set ablaze, we doused off the fire by calling Fire Brigade. A few police personnel were injured, I too sustained a little injury in my leg during stone pelting."

The official urged for peace and warned against violating law and order.

"We urge everyone to maintain peace. Do not trust rumours. Do not disturb law and order and support police. We are taking legal action," DCP Chandak added.

Following the incident, authorities deployed a large contingent of police in the area to contain the situation and maintain law and order.

Visuals showed a car burning in flames on a road in the area. More details are awaited (ANI)

