New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that incidents of violence were increasing in Kashmir and the central government has completely failed to provide security to people.

In a tweet, Gandhi said the BJP-led government's decisions of demonetisation and abrogation of Article 370 had "failed to curb" terrorism.

He condemned terror attacks in Kashmir and expressed condolences with families of the victims.

"The incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism could not be curbed by demonetisation and abrogation of Article 370. The Centre has failed to provide security. We strongly condemn these attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and express our condolences to the bereaved families," Rahul Gandhi said.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

On Wednesday, terrorists fired upon Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, in Srinagar. Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, a street hawker was also shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. (ANI)

