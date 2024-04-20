Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday suspended OCs of two police stations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district for their alleged failure to stop violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

According to the poll body, the OCs of Shaktipur and Beldanga Police Stations failed to stop "religious violence" despite instructions.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: First Phase of General Polls Sees 60.03% Voting Against 69.43% in 2019; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

"The two officers will be at the district police headquarters and will not be able to carry out any election-related work. The authorities concerned should file a charge sheet against the two officers," an official said.

The ECI asked the chief electoral officer to send names for their replacement, he added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: World's Biggest Electoral Exercise Begins, Over 62% Voter Turnout Recorded; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)