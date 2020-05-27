India News | Violinist L Subramanium Dedicates Symphony to PM Modi

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Violinist and composer L Subramanium has released a symphony titled 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' with greats like Pandit Jasraj and Birju Maharaj and dedicated it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country.

Responding to a tweet by Subramanium, Modi said it was a brilliant rendition.

"Conveys the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) well. Great effort by those who are a part of this," Modi said.

Subramaniam had tweeted, "I've released Bharat Symphony - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam with London Symphony Orchestra & legendary artists Pt. Jasraj, Pt Birju Maharaj, Begum Parveen Sultana, K J Yesudas, SPB, Kavita. I'm dedicating this to our country & our honorable PM Narendra Modi."

