Nehru-Gandhi Family Tree: Here's a Look at Jawaharlal Nehru's Ancestors and Descendants on His 56th Death Anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru with daughter Indira Gandhi in July 1956 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As we observe Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary today, May 27, we take a look at his family tree. Nehru who played a prominent role in India's independence struggle was also the first Prime Minister of the country. While many members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are popular, it also includes people who did not prefer to be in the limelight. The Gandhi surname entered the Nehru family after Indira Gandhi married Feroze Gandhi. Indira had two sons, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Three members of India's most famous political family have served as the Prime Minister of India: Jawaharlal Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi and grandson Rajiv Gandhi.

Sanjiv Gandhi who served as Member of Parliament married Maneka Gandhi who later along with her son Varun Gandhi joined BJP, an arch-rival of the Congress. Rajiv Gandhi married Edvige Antonia Albina Màino, who changed her name to Sonia Gandhi and settled in India. The couple had a daughter, Priyanka Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka is married to businessman Robert Vadra. She is now the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Sonia had taken over reins of Congress party. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi took responsibility of Congress party's second consecutive loss in general elections held that year and had resigned from the post of President. Following this, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) asked Sonia Gandhi to take over as Interim president until a consensus candidate could be picked. Independence Day India 2018: Leaders Who Shaped The Nation.

Here are popular members of the Nehru-Gandhi family:

Nehru Gandhi Family Tree (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Nehru Gandhi Family Tree (Photo Credits: nehruportal.nic.in)

Born on November 14 1889, Jawaharlal Nehru was known as one of the finest leaders of independent India. He died on May 27, 1964 following a cardiac arrest. His contribution to the country reviving from post-British rule was significant. Nehru, a freedom fighter, was a champion of secular and democratic principles.