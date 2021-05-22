New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A virtual memorial service was organised for Times Group chairperson Indu Jain by the Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Samiti on Saturday.

Jain died on May 13 at the age of 84.

"Shri Maa Indu Jain, a philosopher, spiritual seeker and a visionary of social welfare was remembered in an all community virtual meeting that was organized by Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Samiti. It was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the national level," a statement by the Samiti said.

The memorial service was attended by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and saints of several faiths including Acharya Shrut Sagar Ji Maharaj, Acharya Pragyasagar Ji Maharaj, Muni Nayapadam Sagar Ji Maharaj, Upadhyaya Ravindra Muni Ji, Acharya Lokesh Muni, and Brahmakumari BK Shivani, it said.

Complications arising out of coronavirus infection led to her death, Times Group sources had said.

In a tweet, Times Now had called Jain a "lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women's rights."

Jain was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company's vehicle for philanthropic activities, and also founded the women's wing of the industry body FICCI.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.

