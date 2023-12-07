Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Navy is primed to showcase an impressive operational demonstration of its warships, submarines, and aircraft on December 10, 2023, at Ramakrishna Beach.

Hosted by the Eastern Naval Command, this event promises a display of prowess and strategic capabilities and the rehearsal for the event is scheduled for December 8.

In consideration of safety concerns posed by Cyclone Michaung, the event has been rescheduled from December 4 to December 10, 2023.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding prestige to this remarkable event.

The operational demonstration is set to exhibit the extraordinary capability and versatility of Indian naval assets, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces.

Spectators in Visakhapatnam can anticipate a spectacular showcase featuring manoeuvres by ships, submarines, helicopters, various aircraft types, simulated beach assaults by Marine Commandos, skydiving, and a captivating band performance at RK Beach. The climax will be marked by a sunset ceremony and a breathtaking ship illumination at anchorage.

A multitude of ships and aircraft are scheduled to participate, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. The final rehearsal for the operational demonstration is scheduled for December 8, 2023.

Upon its conclusion, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, will host a traditional "At Home function" at Navy House Visakhapatnam. The Governor, along with several State Government dignitaries, eminent personalities, and Naval personnel, will be in attendance. (ANI)

