Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a tragic incident, two teenage children were allegedly killed on Saturday after they went swimming in the Fishing Harbour beach in Vishakhapatnam, said the police.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Dalai Ishant (14) and Satya Shyama Kumar (15).

Giving details, the police said that at around 4 PM on Saturday, three children went swimming in the Fishing Harbour beach near Gangamma Thalli Temple and due to heavy waves at the seashore, two of them got trapped in the waves.

"One child identified as Dalai Ishant died at the spot while the other, Satya Shyama Kumar died in the hospital during treatment," said the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and filed a case," added the officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

