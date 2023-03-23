Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): In the current financial year 2022-23, Waltair Division has achieved best ever freight loading of 67 Million Tons (MT) in 11 days ahead of the financial year closing, said Indian Railways.

The Division loaded more than 66.92 MT in the last 11 months and 20 days, which surpassed the best-ever loading. This is 13.35 per cent more than the previous year (2021-2022), during which time it had loaded the best-ever record loading of 66.88 MT, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi said.

He said this has been achieved in spite of the acute shortage of wagons, natural disasters, frequent blocks for carrying safety works in connection with new double line works and major derailments in the critical Kottavalasa-Kirandul line territory. Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Anup Satpathy complimented the team that indulged in this achievement and their relentless efforts.

Appreciating the team, DRM said that "All the credit goes to my hard-working team led by Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and other Branch officers. There is a remarkable contribution by the Division by taking initiatives to enhance the business despite several constraints."

He aspired that the Division will cross the set targets in this financial year. (ANI)

