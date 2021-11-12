New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The visibility in Delhi will remain poor for the next three days due to fog and smog, said Senior Scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking to ANI, Jenamani said, "Delhi today witnessed low visibility due to fog and smoke conditions. Visibility was around 600-800 meters till 12 noon. Visibility to remain poor for the next three days in Delhi."

A layer of smog shrouded Delhi-NCR on Friday as the air quality in Delhi continued to remain under the "very poor" category.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Ministry of Earth Science reported that the air quality is in the 'very poor' category in Delhi with an air quality index (AQI) of 390.

Further, while speaking about the situation of incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the senior scientist informed that the department has withdrawn a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai.

"We have withdrawn 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai. Rains are expected in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh. A new system is expected to develop over the south Andaman sea on November 13 and 14, we are monitoring it," Jenamani added. (ANI)

