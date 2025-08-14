Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): 'Vision Document 2047' of the Uttar Pradesh government will play a very significant role in taking the state to new heights, said the state Minister JPS Rathore on Thursday.

His statement came as a 24-hour discussion on the document was underway in the state Assembly, with senior ministers outlining plans for economic growth, social justice, environmental protection, and infrastructure development.

"The opposition's job is to oppose, but even now, many opposition leaders are present here and participating in the discussion. The nectar that will emerge from the churning of this Vision Document in the Assembly will lead to the development of the state, yielding very good and pleasant results," Rathore told ANI.

"The way the Chief Minister has worked to remove the stigma of a sick state from the province and has given a new direction and dimension towards making the state developed, we want to express our gratitude to him for this... In the coming times, whoever leads this state will be compelled to work with the Vision Document because everyone has discussed it together. Here, both the ruling party and the opposition are present, and everyone's views are being expressed... The Vision Document will play a very significant role in taking the state to new heights," he said.

The historic marathon debate began on Wednesday, with the state government reaffirming its goal of making Uttar Pradesh the most developed state in the country by 2047, targeting zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, and advanced technology.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House for the session.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI, "This 24-hour monsoon session - this is the time for real monsoon. Viksit Bharat ka viksit Uttar Pradesh. To make the pledge to make Uttar Pradesh developed by 2047 successful, the 24-hour continuous discussion is ongoing, and we are participating in it..."

Samajwadi Party leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav told ANI, "We submitted a reason document with 47 questions to the state government asking how many promises were fulfilled by the government from the 2022 manifesto, but instead of answering, the government presented a vision for 2047... There is no planning, vision, intention or policy, but only an attempt to divert attention of the state..."

On the Banke Bihari Temple Construction Ordinance, Yadav said, "Many priests in Vrindavan protested against this. We are not aware of the government's intention behind this, but we will act according to the information we get ahead." (ANI)

