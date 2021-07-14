New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Ahead of his visit to Varanasi on July 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Central government's vision for Kashi is to build quality infrastructure for the coming generations.

The Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyaon.

Other key projects that Prime Minister Modi would inaugurate in Varanasi, include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

He would also be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi.

"I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city," the PM tweeted.

In view of the security arrangements, the Special Protection Group (SPG) team has arrived at Varanasi and prepared a blueprint for the security of the venue. (ANI)

