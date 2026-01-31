New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Avneesh Banswal, horticulturist at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Saturday, stated that the Amrit Udyan has QR Code in front of every flower bed, which will showcase the details of the specific species after scanning.

He also detailed the various species at the President's garden which will open for the general public from February 3 to March 31.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in February 2026: Check State-Wise Closures and RBI Schedule As Banks To Remain Closed on These Days Next Month.

There will be a total of five gardens on display, including the Bal Vatika Garden, Plumeria Garden, Banyan Grove, Babbling Brook, and the Main Amrit Udyan, Banswal informed. He further stated that there are a total of 85 categories of species selected this year for the general public to witness.

"Like the previous year, the garden is open from February 3 to March 31. Starting from Gate no. 35 till the end of the main yard, the visitors can see a total of five gardens, including the Bal Vatika Garden, Plumeria Garden, Banyan Grove, Babbling Brook, and the Main Amrit Udyan. The main Amrit Udyan will be our formal garden, while the other four gardens will be informal ones. The Rashtrapati Bhavan begins the preparations for the garden from September, and this year a total of 85 species have been selected to be presented at the President's garden..." he stated.

Also Read | Guru Ravidas Ji Birth Anniversary 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings on Occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Banswal said that the selected species are divided into two categories, namely seedling and bulbous plants. The seedling category plants will include large-sized Dahlia, Luxpur, and Linum, while the bulbous category plants will showcase Tulips, Ornithogalum and others. The Gardens will also feature Pansy, petunia, Marigold and other common species of flowers in the "Popular" category.

"We have categorically subdivided the seedling plants, including large size dahlia, Luxpur, and Linum. People can enjoy watching Caringula, Nemesia, Harisun, and Gazania in the dwarf category. Another category, which is known as the 'Popular' category, will represent Pansy, Petunia, Tulips, and Marigold..." he said.

Further, he explained that the President's garden is popularly known for its geometrical shapes. Visitors can watch the Indian climbers like Juhi, Motiya, Mogra, and Krishnam Bel along with the seasonal flowers on the sidewalks of the Long Garden, which is known for displaying a large variety of roses. There are a total of 145 varieties of roses in the President's Garden.

"The President's garden is very popular in itself and is known for its geometrical designs. The Central Garden is rectangular-shaped, the Long Garden is famous for the variety of roses, and the last garden is the Circular Garden. Visitors can witness the majestic mushroom trees, the Indian climbers like Juhi, Motiya, Mogra, and Krishnam Bel on the sidewalks of the Long Garden, along with the seasonal flowers. There are a total of 145 varieties of roses in the President's Garden. There is also going to be a Bonsai Garden on display...Amrit Udyan has a QR Code in front of every flower bed, which will showcase the details of the specific species after scanning..." he stated.

Meanwhile, people can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry 5.15 pm). The Udyan will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi.

According to an official release from the President's Secretariat, booking and entry to the Garden are free of cost. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/

For walk-in visitors, Self-Service Visitors' Registration Kiosks will be available near the entry point.

The entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am a nd 6.00 pm. Shuttle Buses could be identified through the banner 'Shuttle Service for Amrit Udyan'.

Amrit Udyan, which was previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)