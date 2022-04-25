New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A Vistara plane from Mumbai was diverted to the Lucknow airport Monday evening due to a thunderstorm over the Delhi airport, sources said.

Flight UK940 departed from Mumbai at 7.55 PM and was scheduled to land at the Delhi airport at 9.55 PM, they said.

However, it was diverted to the Lucknow airport due to the thunderstorm, they added.

