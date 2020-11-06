Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Smartphone brand Vivo India on Friday said it was planning to raise the localisation level in the phones produced in India to 40 per cent by 2021, a senior company official said.

The government in the recent past increased import duty on accessories and components of mobile phones like motherboards, panels and touchpads by about 10 per cent to promote local manufacturing.

Currently, the localisation level for Vivo India is 15 per cent for all the handsets it sells in India and the company had committed to raise it to 40 per cent at its Noida manufacturing facility in continuation of Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India', Vivo India director-brand strategy, Nipun Marya said at the launch of V20 SE in West Bengal.

Vivo claimed 28 per cent market share at the national level and was the top brand in terms of volume in the offline smartphones market in 2020.

In West Bengal the market share is 21 per cent, the company claimed. In the last quarter Vivo's market had expanded while in West Bengal it shrank by one per cent.

West Bengal contributes over 5 per cent (by volume) to the overall smartphone market in India selling approximately 5 lakh smartphones per month, Marya said.

He did not elaborate on sales till now in the ongoing festive season and said the next 10 days remains to be crucial.

