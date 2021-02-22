Balasore (Odisha) Feb 22 (PTI) Indigenously developed and designed vertical launch short range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) for Indian Navy by DRDO has undergone two successful launches here on Monday, official sources said.

The missile is capable of neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, a DRDO statement said.

The sleek surface-to-air missile was test fired in the afternoon from a ground mobile launcher at launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range(ITR) near here.

The entire mission trajectory from launch to splash down in the Bay of Bengal was monitored by various radars and electro optic instruments, the sources said.

As a safety measure, Balasore district administration in consultation with ITR authority at Chandipur temporarily evacuated 6,322 people residing in five hamlets within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad. They were put up at the nearest shelter centres in the morning, a revenue official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)