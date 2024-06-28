New Delhi, June 28: Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea will raise mobile tariffs across the board by 11-24 per cent from July 4, according to a company statement. Vodafone Idea (Vi) follows the tariff hike stage set by Reliance Jio on Thursday. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will roll out increasedmobile service rates from July 3 onward.

"In line with its commitment to provide its consumers with simple and comprehensive plans, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature-rich plans to meet the diverse needs of its consumers. Staying true to its philosophy of supporting entry-level users and progressively linking higher prices to increased usage, changes in entry-level plans are nominal," Vi said. Airtel vs Jio New Plans: Check Prices of New 5G Unlimited Plans of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio After Tariff Hike, Know Changes in Old and Revised Rates.

The company has raised the entry-level plan, minimum recharge value for 28 days of mobile service, by about 11 per cent to Rs 199 from Rs 179. Vi has raised the price of a popular 84-day validity plan with 1.5 GB data per day to Rs 859 from Rs 719 earlier. The company has increased the price of its annual unlimited plan by about 21 per cent to Rs 3,499 from 2,899 at present. Airtel New Plan: Bharti Airtel Follows Jio, Hikes Mobile Tariffs by Up to 21%; New Plans to Be Effective From July 3.

It has made no change in its 365 validity plan with a 24 GB data limit, which costs users Rs 1,799. "Vi is planning significant investments over the next few quarters to further enhance the 4G experience as well as launch 5G services," the statement said.

