On June 28, Bharti Airtel announced a 10-21% increase in its telecom tariff rates, following rival Reliance Jio's price hike of 12-25% on mobile plans. This marks the first increase in prices since December 2021. The new rates will be effective from July 3. Bharti Airtel emphasised in its statement that the price rise for entry-level plans has been kept modest, at less than 70 paise per day, to minimise the impact on budget-conscious consumers. Reliance Jio Tariff Hike: Jio Announces New Unlimited 5G Data Plans, Hikes Prices for Other Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Plans; Check Revised Tariffs.

Airtel Price Hike

