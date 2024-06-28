Mumbai, June 28: Bharti Airtel has announced its new tariff plans on June 28 (today) with up to 21% increase from the previous plans. The announcement of the Airtel tariff hike came a day after Reliance Jio announced its new rates for its 5G unlimited plans on June 27, 2024 (yesterday). Both Indian telecom companies have raised the prices of their previous tariffs and introduced new tariffs in all their available plans.

On June 27, 2024 (yesterday), Reliance Jio announced the price hike up to 25% on all its previous plans which will be affective from July 3, 2024. On the other hand, Airtel also introduced new tariff rates in all of its plans and announced that the new rates would also be effective July 3. The new hiked tariff rates by the Indian telecommunication companies include both all of their plans including pre-paid and post-paid. Airtel New Plan: Bharti Airtel Announces Steep Hike in Mobile Tariffs Effective From July 3.

Bharti Airtel New Plan Announced on June 28, 2024:

Reliance Jio New Plan Announced on June 27, 2024:

Reliance Jio introduces new unlimited 5G plans to be available from 3rd July pic.twitter.com/TsDMAG682r — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Airtel Tariff Hike: Check Bharti Airtel's New Plan and Changed Rates:

On June 28, 2024 (today), Bharti Airtel announced a 10% to 21% hike on its previous 5G unlimited plans. The popular plan of Rs 719 offered 1.5GB/day for 84 days and unlimited calling and messages will now be turned to Rs 859. The 2GB/day plan of 84 days with unlimited calls will become of Rs 979. The entry-level unlimited voice plan of Rs 179, which offered 2GB data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling for 28 days, will now cost Rs 199. The 1GB and 2GB data add-ons, which cost Rs 19 and Rs 29, will now increase and be available at Rs 22 and 33, respectively. The post-paid plans also had a raise of Rs 50 to 100. Airtel tariff hike affects all unlimited voice plans, daily data plans, data add-ons and post-paid plans. Reliance Jio Tariff Hike: Jio Announces New Unlimited 5G Data Plans, Hikes Prices for Other Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Plans; Check Revised Tariffs.

Reliance Jio Tariff Hike: Check Jio's New Plan and Changed Rates

Reliance Jio raised tariff rates starting from 12% to 25% on its previous 5G unlimited plans. The popular plan of Rs 666, which offered 1.5GB/day with unlimited calls and messages for 84 days validity, will cost Rs 799. The 2GB/day plan for 84 days, which costs Rs 719, is now set at Rs 859. The entry-level plan of Rs 155 with 28 days validity, 2GB data and UL voice and SMS will now cost Rs 189. On average, Reliance Jio increased its tariffs from Rs 30 to Rs 600, according to the plans. The new rates will impact monthly, 2-month, 3-month, annual, and data add-ons and post-paid plans. Both the companies' new rates will be effective from July 3, 2024 (next week).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).