New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the party voted against the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill.

"We voted against the introduction of the Bill. If the government wants to refer it to the JPC, that's their prerogative," Tewari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Manish Tewari argued that the "One Nation, One Election" Bill goes against the basic structure of the Constitution while registering his opposition.

Tewari stated that the bill would disrupt the balance between the central and state governments and undermine India's federal system.

Speaking on the bill, Tewari said, "It militates against the basic structure of the Constitution. India is a union of states, so you cannot arbitrarily cut short the tenure of state assemblies."

The Congress MP also highlighted that the relationship between the Centre and the states is designed to be equal, as outlined in the Constitution.

Questioning the idea of aligning the tenure of state assemblies with that of the national parliament, he remarked, "The fundamental principles of federalism envisage that the Centre and the states are equal partners in the Indian constitutional scheme. How can you make the tenure of state assemblies subject to the tenure of the national parliament? Under what provision of the Constitution do you get that leverage?"

He further stressed that the proposal raises serious constitutional concerns and questioned its legitimacy.

"There are very fundamental constitutional questions involved. That is why this bill, or the idea behind it, has been consistently opposed since its inception," he added.

Tewari submitted a formal notice opposing the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were formally introduced in the Lok Sabha after members voted on them. The bill proposes 'One Nation, One Election' or simultaneous elections to both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It will now be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced the results of the vote on the introduction of the bill in the House. The vote recorded 269 members in favour (Ayes) and 196 against (Noes). This followed Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's formal introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on 'One Nation, One Election' and his agreement to send the bill to a JPC in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the Law Minister is willing to send the bill to the JPC, the discussion on its introduction can end." (ANI)

