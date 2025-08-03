New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday alleged that the names flagged out of the draft voter list in Bihar are "disproportionately high" in areas considered opposition strongholds, and demanded a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Sharing an X post, Tagore alleged that 15.10 per cent of names have been flagged out in Gopalganj, 12.07 per cent in Purnia, 11.82 per cent in Kishanganj, 10.44 per cent in Madhubani and 10.19 per cent in Bhagalpur.

Also Read | Santa Paul Arrested: Bangladeshi Model's Source of Funds, Luxury Cars Under Kolkata Police Scanner.

He wrote, "Massive voter deletion drive in Bihar? @ECISVEEP's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has flagged 65 lakh voters--8.3% of the total electorate--for possible deletion ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. #StopVoterDeletion #Bihar. This is not a routine update. Voter flagging is disproportionately high in districts considered opposition strongholds and battlegrounds."

"Here's the data Gopalganj -- 15.10% Purnia -- 12.07% Kishanganj -- 11.82% Madhubani -- 10.44% Bhagalpur -- 10.19% These are Critical Risk Tier districts with >10% of voters flagged for deletion," the X post added.

Also Read | Ranchi: Woman, Her 2 Minor Children Die by Suicide in Jharkhand; Mental Illness Suspected.

He further alleged that the deletion of names was higher in areas with higher populations of marginalised communities.

"#DemocracyInDanger Most of these areas have high populations of: Dalits, Muslims, Migrants, Urban poor. They are being disproportionately targeted under the guise of "verification." #VoterSuppression," he said.

Tagore reiterated RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that his name was missing from the draft voter list, even after the ECI clarified that Yadav's name is in the list on serial number 416.

"Even Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav found his name deleted in the draft roll! EC later called it a "technical issue." But lakhs of ordinary voters--many unaware--may lose their right to vote silently. This could change results. Many seats in Bihar were won/lost by less than 10,000 votes," the X post read.

Demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise in Parliament, he said, "If you delete 10-15% of INDIA alliance voters, is it still a fair election? That's why Opposition MPs are demanding a discussion on SIR in Parliament. Because it's Bihar today, but Assam & Bengal tomorrow. A nationwide pattern of deleting 10-15% voters of INDIA parties is a grave threat to democracy. #ElectoralCleansing."

"The EC has opened claims & objections till September 1--but for migrant workers, the elderly, or slum residents, proving eligibility is not easy. The burden is on the poor. The benefit goes to BJP. This isn't voter list revision. It's voter roll rigging. We demand: Immediate halt to SIR, Full disclosure of deletion data, Parliamentary debate on its legality," the X post read.

This comes after the ECI released the draft voter list for Bihar on Friday, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) process. The EC said the public has one month to submit claims and objections, assuring that "no name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason."

"The draft voter list has been released today in Bihar. One-month period for claims and objections begins; draft list shared with political parties. Still a full one month to get names added. No name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason," the Commission stated in a statement on X.

According to the Election Commission, out of 7.89 crore registered voters in Bihar, over 7.24 crore electors had submitted their enumeration forms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)