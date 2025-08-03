Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 3 (ANI): A woman and her two minor children were found dead allegedly by suicide at their home in latma locality under Jagarnathpur Police Station limits in Ranchi on Sunday. Police recovered the bodies and said further investigation is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Sanyukta Singh (35), her daughter Aradhya Singh (14), and son Aarav Singh (12). The family originally hails from Aurangabad district in Bihar.

According to Ranchi police, the woman had been separated from her husband for the past five years and was involved in an ongoing divorce case. Both children were staying with her in Ranchi.

The incident came to light when the children's father, who was in Ranchi for a court date, attempted to visit the house to meet them. After repeated calls went unanswered and their phones remained switched off, he contacted a relative. Eventually, the police were alerted and reached the house.

Dilip Singh, a relative of the woman, told ANI, "We were informed in the evening that all three had died by hanging. We are not aware of what led her to take this step."

He added, "She had been undergoing treatment for a mental health condition. At times, she would run away from home. When she saw groups of people, she would panic and shout that someone was trying to kidnap or harm her. Because of such behaviour, we had limited interaction with her."

Another relative, Amit Singh, said, "She was my aunt. My uncle had come to Ranchi for a court hearing and wanted to meet the children. The security guard at the house told him that no one had seen them for two days. When he got no response at the gate, he contacted the police."

He added, "She had not been well mentally for some time. She would often isolate herself and spend long hours in religious activities." (ANI)

