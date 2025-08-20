Nawada (Bihar) [India], August 20 (ANI): A series of complaints were filed regarding the deletion of voter names from electoral rolls in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Kasganj, Jaunpur, Barabanki, and Nawada in Bihar. However, investigations into these complaints have revealed discrepancies and baseless claims.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is facing criticism over the deletion of voter names from electoral rolls in various constituencies; however, investigations reveal discrepancies in some cases.

Also Read | Are Monetary Contributions Being Sought to Save Nimisha Priya, Kerala Nurse on Death Row in Yemen? MEA Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

A complaint was filed regarding the deletion of 8 voter names in the Amanpur Assembly Constituency. An investigation revealed that seven voters had duplicate entries, and one name was removed due to the voter's death. The names of the seven voters are still present in the voter list.

"A complaint was received via email regarding the incorrect deletion of the names of 8 voters under the 101 Amanpur Assembly Constituency of Kasganj District. The investigation revealed that the names of 7 voters were listed twice in the voter list, and one name was deleted as per the rules," posted DM Kasganj on X.

Also Read | Mumbai: All 582 Passengers Stuck in Monorail Train Near Mysore Colony Station Between Chembur and Bhakti Park Rescued by Fire Brigade, MMRDA To Probe Incident (Watch Videos).

"The names of these 7 voters are still present in the voter list today. Due to the death of one voter, their wife had filled out Form 7, based on which the deceased's name was removed," added DM Kasganj.

A complaint alleged erroneous deletion of 5 voter names in the Jaunpur Assembly Constituency. However, the investigation revealed that all 5 voters had passed away before 2022, and their names were removed as per the rules.

"A complaint was received via email regarding the erroneous deletion of the names of five voters under the Jaunpur Assembly Constituency 366 in Jaunpur district. All five mentioned voters had passed away before the year 2022. This was confirmed by the family members of the deceased voters, local residents, and the local councillor. The names of the deceased have been duly removed as per the rules. Therefore, the aforementioned complaint is completely baseless and misleading," posted DM Jaunpur on X.

Affidavits were received regarding the deletion of 2 voter names in the Kursi Assembly constituency. The investigation found that both voters' names are registered in the voter list.

"Affidavits from 2 voters of the 266-Kursi Assembly constituency in Barabanki district were received regarding the erroneous deletion of their names from the voter list. The investigation found that the names of both the aforementioned voters are registered in the voter list," DM Barabanki posted on X.

This comes after the Samajwadi Party has raised concerns over the deletion of voter names, alleging potential errors and voter suppression. Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has demanded that the ECI provide an affidavit stating that the digital receipt sent to them is authentic.

"The Election Commission is claiming that they have not received the affidavits provided by the Samajwadi Party in UP; they should check the acknowledgment receipt issued by their own office as proof of receipt of our affidavits. This time, we demand that the Election Commission provide an affidavit stating that the digital receipt sent to us is authentic, otherwise, not only the 'Election Commission' but also 'Digital India' will come under suspicion. If BJP goes, truth will prevail!" said Yadav.

Meanwhile, in Bihar's Nawada, a complaint was filed by Subodh Kumar, alleging the removal of his name from the electoral roll. However, the investigation revealed that his name was never recorded in the electoral roll, and he did not submit the required form to claim his voting rights.

"The Electoral Registration Officer-cum-Land Reforms Deputy Collector, Nawada Sadar, of the Warisaliganj Assembly Constituency (239) stated that on 19.08.2025, Shri Subodh Kumar, son of the late Shyamli Singh, alleged that his name was removed from the electoral roll during the draft publication of the Special Intensive Revision 2025. In this regard, based on the letter sent by the Block Development Officer, Kashichak, and the report of B.L.O. No. 10, Shri Manoj Kumar, it was clarified that Shri Subodh Kumar's name was not listed in the electoral roll of the Warisaliganj Assembly Constituency, Kashichak Block, Polling Station No. 10 (Anu. Pra. Vi., Mahrath) even prior to the draft publication," District Magistrate, Nawada posted on X.

"The Electoral Registration Officer stated that upon reviewing the consolidated electoral roll published under the Special Summary Revision 2025 (dated 29.10.2024), the subsequent supplementary list (eligibility date 01.01.2025), and the draft of the Special Intensive Revision 2025 (dated 01.08.2025), it was found that while other members of Shri Subodh Kumar's family were transferred from Polling Station No. 09 (Anu. Pra. Vi., Mahrath, Western Part, House No. 126) to Polling Station No. 10, Shri Subodh Kumar's name was never recorded in the electoral roll at any point. Furthermore, as per the orders of the Honorable Supreme Court, Shri Subodh Kumar's name is also not listed in the published list of deleted electors. At the time when the B.L.O. was affixing this list at the polling station, Shri Subodh Kumar was personally present at the booth, as evident from photographs, and his signature is also present in the attendance register. However, even when asked by the B.L.O., he did not submit the required form. Consequently, after the draft publication of the Special Intensive Revision 2025, he neither filed any claim/objection nor submitted Form-6 or the necessary declaration (Annexure-D). Thus, it is clear that the allegation made by Shri Subodh Kumar is baseless and untrue. In the future, if he submits Form-6 and the necessary declaration as per the rules, his name will be included in the electoral roll," added District Magistrate, Nawada.

The opposition parties have been protesting against the revision of voter lists since the commencement of the Parliament monsoon session on July 21, with the treasury benches accusing the Opposition of disrupting Parliament proceedings. Calling the ongoing exercise as 'Silent Invisible Rigging' of votes, INDIA bloc leaders held banners calling for the stop of 'Vote chori.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)