Ramgarh, February 27: Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said. Sagardighi Assembly By-Election 2023: Voting Begins for Bypoll in West Bengal's Murshidabad District.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll. Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Driver Killed, 15 Polling Staff Injured in Road Accident in Wokha.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case. The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi's husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary. Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

