New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The NHRC will host an event here at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday to mark the Human Rights Day with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar slated to be the chief guest at the function, it said on Thursday.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the UN adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

The National Human Rights Commission said that in the 30 years since its inception, it has registered "more than 22.48 lakh cases, disposed of more than 22.41 lakh cases, and recommended payment of more than Rs 230 crore as relief to the victims of human rights violations."

From December 1, 2022 to November 30, the Commission registered 80,376 cases, including 117 cases of which it took suo motu cognizance, and disposed of 88,451 old and new cases, it said.

In 390 cases, the Commission recommended more than Rs 18.27 crore in relief to the victims of human rights violations, it said.

The NHRC in its statement said that since its inception it has been working continuously to safeguard civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of the people since its inception.

The Commission has also contributed in raising awareness among public officials and civil society on various human rights issues and promoting a human rights-centred approach in policies and programmes through its various initiatives and activities, it said.

To broaden its reach and expedite the resolution of cases, the Commission's 'HRCNet Portal' has included several State Human Rights Commissions to assist in eliminating duplication of complaints and tracking the status of cases.

In the last one year, it has issued four advisories relating to 'Mitigating deliberate self-harm and suicide attempts by prisoners', 'Ensuring the welfare of Transgender Persons,' 'Mental health,' and 'Protection of the Rights of Children against production, distribution and consumption of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM),' officials said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has issued 25 advisories, they said.

