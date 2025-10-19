New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday received former President Ram Nath Kovind and his family at the former's official residence.

Former President Kovind and Vice President Radhakrishnan exchanged Diwali greetings at the Vice President's Enclave (Uparashtrapati Bhavan) in the national capital.

Earlier, Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, met with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi on Thursday as part of his official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil.

After the meeting, the Vice President's office said that both leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties.

"The two leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties. They discussed enhancing energy cooperation, deepening partnerships in pharmaceuticals and defence, boosting research investments, improving connectivity, and collaborating in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and digitilisation," Office of the Vice President wrote on X.

Alckmin, who arrived in India on Wednesday, is holding a series of high-level meetings to deepen ties in trade, industry, energy, and strategic cooperation. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Adding momentum to the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership."

Brazilian envoy in India also "warmly" welcomed the Vice President with a video posted on X. In the video, Alckmin can be seen travelling in an "auto", exploring the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, VP Radhakrishnan met Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations.

In a post on X, the VP's Office said, "Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan met His Excellency Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, during his state visit to India, in New Delhi today. During the meeting, the leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations."

President Khurelsukh also visited Parliament House, where he toured the building along with the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla. Their interaction highlighted the close democratic and parliamentary connection between India and Mongolia, both vibrant democracies committed to the rule of law and representative governance. (ANI)

