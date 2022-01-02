New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday inaugurated two Colleges of Arts and Sciences in Kadmat and Andrott islands on his first visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Inaugurating the two colleges, Naidu said that the courses being offered will help the students of the islands, especially the girl students, overcome the geographical constraints of the region and pursue quality higher education with employment potential.

The Vice President, who is also the Chancellor of the Pondicherry University to which the colleges are affiliated, emphasized the importance of skill development among students. He advised the administration to start more short courses in skill development to increase the employability of the islands' youth.

He expressed confidence that the new colleges "will not only serve the aspirations of the youth of the islands but have a powerful multiplier effect and redefine the socio-economic landscape of the region."

Highlighting the importance of 'application' in education, Naidu called upon the youth of the islands to also look for innovative solutions for long-standing issues of the islands such as the scarcity of potable water.

He said the "real power of education gets unleashed when knowledge, skills, and values are applied to bring about a transformation in the lives of the people."

Addressing the gathering at Kadmat island, Naidu expressed his happiness about his first official visit to the islands as the Vice President of India.

He said that Lakshadweep boasts of a "unique confluence of ancient cultural heritage and pristine natural beauty" and that he was humbled by the hospitality of the people.

The Vice President, who is on a two-day tour of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, was received by the Administrator of the Union Territory, Praful Patel, and was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival on Friday.

Praising the beauty of Lakshadweep, he appealed to people that everyone must try to visit the islands at least once in their lifetime.

Observing the immense eco-tourism and fisheries potential of Lakshadweep, Naidu called upon the youth of the islands to utilize the courses offered in aquaculture, tourism, and hospitality and proactively strive for excellence in these sectors where they have a natural advantage.

The Vice President emphasized that the development of the Lakshadweep islands is integral to the development of the nation.

He lauded the resolve of the people and administration of Lakshadweep for enforcing the complete ban on single-use plastic on the islands. He also appreciated the fact that islands are moving towards a 100 per cent shift to green energy in a span of two years.

Naidu advised the youth to take up physical activities such as yoga and sports for a fit body and sound mind. He also distributed equipment such as coconut tree climbing devices and other implements to beneficiaries. (ANI)

