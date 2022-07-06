New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as an eminent statesman and a passionate nationalist.

Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Row: Ayodhya Seer Mahant Raju Das Warns of Action Against Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai Over Goddess' Controversial Portrayal.

He was an eminent statesman, visionary thinker, renowned educationist and a passionate nationalist, Naidu said.

"Every Indian should draw inspiration from his invaluable contribution towards national integration & development. My humble tributes on his birth anniversary," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Also Read | ED Raids Vivo & Other Chinese Firms in Money Laundering Case: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)