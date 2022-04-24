Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for amendment in the anti-defection law because of the "loopholes" and said that there has to be clarity in the law that delivers the decision against the defectors within six months.

Addressing on the occasion of the 50th year of the Press Club, Naidu said, "I feel that the changing of parties has become a big menace. In a democracy, you can change if you don't like a policy or a leader, you can. But when you leave a party, you must leave the position that was given to you by that party. This is the basic principle. There are certain loopholes in the anti-defection law."

"It allows wholesale defection, but not retail defection. If you want to leave a party, leave and resign from the post. If you want to get re-elected, it is ok. But during that period, you should not be offered any post. This has to be followed by all. The time has come to amend the anti-defection law because there are certain loopholes," the Vice President added.

The Vice President expressed his discontent over the non-effective method of dealing with the defectors and said that at times, the decision is pronounced against them after their tenure is over.

"Most of the cases of defection are not effectively dealt with, and they are dealt with affection. Sometimes the decision is given even by courts also after their tenure is over. There has to be clarity in the law and the presiding officer or the Speakers, including the courts, it should be decided within six months, maximum," he said.

The Vice President further appealed to the political parties to make their own code of conduct and follow it "not only inside the Parliament but also outside".

"I personally feel that every political party must have a self code of conduct and see to it that their members follow it. I also feel that the political parties develop a code of conduct not only for their members inside the Parliament but also outside. The political parties also must make a commitment to see that whatever they promise to the people in the manifesto, that is followed," he said.

Naidu, expressing concerns over the "decline" at various levels including politics, asked the people to elect people with "character, calibre, capacity and conduct".

"Decline has come at various levels starting from the political level. Values, standards set before us by our Constitution makers, slowly erosion has started. We must guard against that erosion and see to it that we maintain the standards and traditions and keep the image and prestige of the country. My appeal is to the politicians for their conduct, they should have these qualities," he said.

"That's why I tell people to elect people with character, calibre, capacity and conduct. But these four Cs are replaced by the other four Cs, which are caste, community, cash and criminality. In certain places, they started dominating politics because of which politics is vitiated and weakened," the Vice President added. (ANI)

