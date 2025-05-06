Jammu, May 6 (PTI) Authorities in Doda here have prohibited the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPN), citing public safety, cybersecurity, and integrity of digital governance in the district, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Doda administration also issued strict prohibitory orders against hate speech, provocative statements and acts that incite violence, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Youth Killed After Verbal Fight During Cricket Match in Bhadravati Turns Violent During Party in Keshavpur, 5 Detained.

Quoting an order issued by Doda District Magistrate Harvinder Singh, the spokesperson said the authorities have found that certain individuals and groups were misusing the VPNs to circumvent cyber restrictions and access prohibited applications, websites and digital content, jeopardising national security.

Accordingly, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the DM ordered complete prohibition on the use of VPNs, except those explicitly permitted by the government, with immediate effect.

Also Read | Water Cut Likely in Mumbai? BMC Rules Out Water Cuts, Says Lakes Have Enough Stock for Uninterrupted Supply Till July 31.

"This order shall apply on all individuals, institutions, cyber cafes and internet service providers (ISP) operating in the district. The SSP Doda shall ensure implementation of this order in letter and spirit," the spokesperson said.

In another order issued by Doda Additional District Magistrate Anil Kumar Thakur, strict prohibitory orders were issued against hate speech, provocative statements and acts that incite violence.

"No individual, digital platform, representative of community, organization, or group shall deliver, publish, or circulate any hate speech, objectionable remark, or irresponsible statement in public places, through print, websites, electronic media, or on social media platforms," the order read.

Also proscribed were acts that incite violence, hatred, or enmity between different communities, religious groups, or social segments by any means of communication.

"No person/individual through himself/herself or through any of the digital platforms/social media shall carry out real-time coverage (live telecasting) of any activity that has potential of causing communal hatred, public order issues or spreading misinformation.

"All public meetings, rallies, or processions likely to draw public gatherings must obtain prior permission from this office," the order said.

The orders will stay in force for two months, unless withdrawn earlier.

The Doda Senior Superintendent of Police has been asked to take necessary measures for the strict enforcement of this order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)