Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his government's commitment to a total 'Vyavastha Parivartan' in the healthcare sector.

In an initiative to facilitate the people, several "people-first" milestones were achieved with the launch of dedicated Senior Citizen OPDs. These specialised consultation slots for citizens above the age of 70 are now functional across major hospitals, effectively eliminating long queues for the elderly.

Also Read | Siddhivinayak Temple Celebrates New Year 2026: Iconic Mumbai Temple Gears Up for New Year, Announces Special Darshan Timings, Free Facilities for January 1; Check Details.

In a landmark decision to bolster specialised care, an allocation of five crore rupees each to five premier medical institutions, viz., IGMC Shimla and medical colleges in Tanda, Hamirpur, Ner Chowk and AIMSS at Chamiyana, was announced for the establishment of dedicated Bone Marrow Transplant infrastructure (BMT). This initiative is complemented by the approval of Rs 75 crore for AI-equipped smart labs at IGMC and Tanda, which will significantly reduce diagnostic wait times through automation.

He said that to address the specialised needs of the younger generation, the government has also moved forward with an Advanced Paediatric Centre at AIMSS Chamiyana to provide world-class child healthcare services within the state. He stated that the state successfully executed a massive Pulse Polio Campaign starting December 21, which included intensive door-to-door "mop-up" operations to ensure 100% immunisation coverage.

Also Read | What Is '12 Grapes Under the Table' Theory? The Viral New Year's Eve Love Ritual Explained.

Moving beyond traditional infrastructure to embrace high-end technology and specialised patient care within the State, the Chief Minister emphasised that the State's massive Rs 3,000 crore investments in health services are designed to ensure that the common man no longer needs to travel outside the State for advanced medical procedures. He highlighted that the dream of modernising the health map of Himachal has turned into reality, as the operationalisation of robotic surgery had been started in AIMSS Chamiyana and Tanda Medical College, marking a historic first for the state's public health sector.

The Chief Minister noted that these updates are part of a broader strategy to make Himachal a hub for medical excellence, with plans already in motion to expand robotic surgical facilities to all medical colleges across the State by early 2026.

The Chief Minister stated that the vision of the State Government was to ensure that every citizen, from the remote corners of the mountains to the urban centres, receives dignified and high-quality treatment.

He reiterated that the administration is focused on creating a resilient health system that prioritises the vulnerable, as evidenced by the integration of AI diagnostics and specialised geriatric care. These systematic changes, according to the Chief Minister, represent the transition of Himachal Pradesh into a model Health State where advanced medical technology and compassionate care go hand in hand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)