Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 23 (ANI): Wall of Rambagh in front of Jwala Mata Temple which was used to go to Amer Fort complex collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rains with officials suspending elephant ride due to security concerns.

Amer Palace Superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak said that due to heavy rains in Amer today, the wall of Rambagh in front of Jwala Mata Temple has collapsed.

He said keeping in mind the well-being of elephants and tourists, the elephant ride in Amer Palace has been closed till further orders.

Amer Palace duty guard Javed Khan said the wall collapsed at around 1.30 pm while it was raining.

"It had been raining in Amer since morning... I was informed to reach here and evacuate the public, if any... There have been no injuries. A bike belonging to one of our staff members was covered in debris, which was removed by the civil defence. The wall that has collapsed is the way to go to Amer Fort. It is also used to go to Rambag," he said. (ANI)

