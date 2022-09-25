Ghaziabad, Sep 25 (PTI) A criminal wanted in half-a-dozen criminal cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad was arrested following an encounter here, a police official said on Sunday.

The criminal and a police constable sustained injuries in cross-firing.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Wish Sitara Ghattmaneni a Happy Daughter's Day With Sweet Notes (View Pics).

Circle Officer Anshu Jain said during routine checking near the Shahberi culvert late Saturday night, police signalled a bike to stop. Instead of stopping, the bikers sped away, following which other police teams were alerted and the area was cordoned off.

Finding themselves encircled, the criminals fired at the cops, to which the cops retaliated in self-defence.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Guests at Wedding in Amroha Asked To Show Aadhaar Cards Before Taking Dinner Plates (Video).

In the cross-firing, the criminal and a constable identified as Amit Sharma sustained bullet shot injuries in their legs and left arm, respectively. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The injured goon has been identified as Raja alias Khalid his accomplice Ravi alias Amit fled away from the spot.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a bike used in the commission of the crime.

Khalid is a wanted criminal of Bisrakh police station of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Jain said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)