Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) A wanted gangster was killed and two Punjab Police personnel were injured in an encounter in the state's Barnala district on Sunday, a top officer said.

More than 60 cases were registered against the gangster, Gurmeet Singh alias Kala Dhanaula, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) of @PunjabPoliceInd neutralizes wanted A category Gangster Gurmeet Singh @ Kala Dhanula at a farmhouse in Badbar, District Barnala," Yadav said.

The police party fired back in self-defence. An inspector and a sub-inspector were injured in the cross-firing, he said.

"The accused has a criminal history with 60+ heinous criminal cases registered against him.

"Punjab Police is committed to eradicate crime as per vision of CM @Bhagwant Mann," the DGP said.

