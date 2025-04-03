Kaushambi (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Amid discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday stated that the Waqf Board had turned into a personal estate for certain individuals.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and was later introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Sheetla Mata temple in his home district of Kaushambi during Navratri, Maurya said, "The Waqf Board had become a personal estate for some people."

He alleged large-scale irregularities and corruption in Waqf Board land dealings.

"Under the new law, a piece of land will be recognised as Waqf property only after proper verification. The district collector will oversee the investigation of Waqf Board lands," he added.

Maurya accused those opposing the bill of engaging in vote-bank politics, stating, "This law is being opposed by those who indulge in Muslim appeasement, while those who seek transparency are supporting it. This legislation benefits 90 per cent of poor Muslims."

Targeting the Congress, Maurya said the party had opposed the revocation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, and the triple talaq law.

"By imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress had shackled Mother India. The Ram Temple should have been built at the same time as the Somnath Temple."

He credited the Modi government for removing Article 370, facilitating the construction of the Ram Temple, and passing the triple talaq law in favour of Muslim women.

