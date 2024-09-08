Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Muslim institutions and leaders, during the meeting in Ahmedabad, collectively said that the Waqf Amendment Bill should be opposed and withdrawn by all means, as it is a religious issue for the Muslim community.

A meeting was held at the Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad on Sunday to discuss the suggestions to be given to the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) on September 13 concerning the Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2024.

Several Muslim organisations, such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, along with many individuals, gathered in the meeting.

Notably, suggestions on the issue have been invited by the JPC through email or personally in any way.

Mufti Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Imam of the Shahi Jama Masjid Mosque, said that no changes can be made to Waqf properties, according to Islamic principles.

Speaking to ANI, Siddiqui said, "The Waqf properties belong solely to Allah, not to the Muslim community. According to Islamic principles, no changes can be made to it. Waqf is a religious issue of Muslims; hence, there can be no change in its use. It is said that Waqf lands are sometimes sold or illegally occupied, and if government brings a strict law to prevent this, we will support that."

"However, if there are provisions in the bill that allow any changes to Waqf properties, we reject the bill. Since we have been asked for our opinion, we are providing it. We also urge the public to send their opinions to the authorities through email," he added.

Meanwhile, the fourth meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, was held on Friday.

During the meeting, senior officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made a presentation before the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Several stakeholders, including the Zakat Foundation of India and the Telangana Waqf Board, put forth their views, suggestions, and oral evidence on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

According to sources, the Archaeological Survey of India gave a detailed presentation in the JPC-led meeting on issues related to Waqf in protected monuments and sites and explained the problems they are facing. They also discussed why the Waqf Board Amendment Bill is necessary.

Opposition parties have been continuously opposing the Waqf Board Amendment Bill in JPC meetings, leading to uproar and heated debates.

The Waqf Act 1995 empowers the Waqf Board to declare any property or building as Waqf property in the name of charity.

According to sources, using this authority, the Waqf Board has issued notifications to declare protected monuments as Waqf properties, resulting in conflicts with the rights granted under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958. (ANI)

