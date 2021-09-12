Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Action was taken against a ward boy on contract at Shastri Nagar Civic Hospital in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly misbehaving with the kin of a patient, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Live-In Partner And Three Others Booked.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, and a proposal to suspend the ward boy, who has currently been barred from the facility, will also be moved, said the hospital's Chief Medical Officer Suhasini Badekar.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Five Youths, Including 2 Women, Booked for Joyride During COVID-19 Night Curfew.

Officials said a man had brought his father for admission and found the ward boy asleep, which led to an argument during which the latter abused the duo.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)