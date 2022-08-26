New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Delhiites on Friday woke up to warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted strong winds during the daytime.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Thursday were 25.2 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD on Thursday said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, which is about two weeks earlier than the normal date.

The normal date for withdrawal of the monsoon is 17 September.However, the actual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon usually happens either earlier or later given the dynamic nature of the weather systems.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (91) category around 9:15 AM, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

