New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) refrained from levying Environment Compensation (EC) on the Union Territory of Ladakh in regards to management of solid as well as liquid waste, said a statement on Friday.

The Tribunal headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on April 6, 2023 said, "We refrained from levying Environment Compensation (EC) against Ladakh having regard to the ground situation in the said area and also in view of statement voluntarily made by the Chief Secretary that adequate funds will be made available and the entire estimated cost of handling solid and liquid waste will be provided by way of deposit in appropriate accounts."

In the order, the Tribunal further stated, "We hope in the light of interaction with the Advisor to the Administrator, UT of Ladakh will take further measures in the matter by innovative approach and stringent monitoring, ensuring that gaps in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment are bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable."

Environment compensation for restoration can be dovetailed with the UT budget, said the Tribunal.

"The restoration plans need to be executed at the earliest simultaneously in both the districts including rural areas in a time bound manner without further delay. Compliance be ensured by Advisor to the Administrator/Chief Secretary", reads the order.

In Ladakh, there are number of armed forces establishments as well as cantonment areas. Administration of such areas, including waste management, is handled by the armed forces themselves under the Defence Ministry, noted the Tribunal.

Earlier while awarding Environment Compensation on several states, the NGT had said, "Award of compensation has become necessary under section 15 of the NGT Act to remedy the continuing damage to the environment and to comply with directions of the Supreme Court requiring this Tribunal to monitor enforcement of norms for solid and liquid waste management."

Moreover, without fixing quantified liability necessary for restoration, mere passing of orders has not shown any tangible results in the last several years (for solid waste management) and five years (for liquid waste management), even after expiry of statutory/laid down timelines. Continuing damage is required to be prevented in future and past damage is to be restored, said the bench.

The directions were passed by Green court while examining the issues of solid as well as liquid waste management as per orders of the Supreme Court order dated 02.09.2014 with regard to solid waste management and order dated 22.02.2017 with regard to liquid waste management. (ANI)

