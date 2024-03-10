Bengaluru (karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Residents are grappling with a severe water crisis in the Sampangi Ramanagara area of Bengaluru. Locals in the region have urged the goverment to address the matter promptly.

Anuradha, a resident of Sampangi Ramanagara on Sunday highlights the escalating difficulty in obtaining drinking water.

"Previously we used to receive water twice a week for a few hours, however, the onset of summer has disrupted this routine. Now, Cauvery water is released only once a week, exacerbating the drinking water shortage. The urgency for government intervention through BBMP to facilitate reliable water access is needed now," Anuradha said.

Srinivas Murthy, another resident, echoes the distress, noting the absence of KDIO water supply in their area.

"With 20 residents in our building, the potential solution lies in improving the regularity of the Cauvery water supply. The community has been proactive in water storage, but the current weekly supply leaves us dependent on additional water sources. I urge the BBMP to send water tankers promptly, enabling residents to collect essential drinking water and alleviate the strain on households," Srinivas Murthy said.

Earlier on March 9, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board chairperson Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar addressed the water crisis the city has been witnessing.

He said, "We must clarify this to the people of Bengaluru and also the global citizens about Bengaluru. In the city, we have 1 crore 40 lakh population, 150 litres of water consumption per person per day is required. The total quantity required for Bengaluru is 200000 mld (million litres per day)."

Speaking on the sources from where the city is receiving water, he said, "Right now from Cauvery, we are getting 10450 mld of water. Currently, the reservoir provides 34 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water. The requirement for Bengaluru for the next five months is only eight tmc water. The water from Cauvery will be sufficient till July."

Ram Prasath Manohar clarified that the crisis has been experienced due to the shortage of groundwater. He specified, "Due to less rainfall and drought-like conditions, there is a shortage in Karnataka and also Bengaluru. This is a natural calamity. Not man-made. Nothing to do with Bengaluru's brand image or BWSSB."

He further elaborated on how the board will work to replenish groundwater. He said, " The water coming from the borewell has been reduced but the shortage can be augmented. The tanks must be filled with good water which will replenish ground water. The treated domestic water can also be used to fill tanks."

He concluded that the state government is planning to opt for tankers' registration.

"Our Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is very common people friendly. He has taken steps to reduce the price of tankers," he assured. (ANI)

