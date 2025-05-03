Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): The third day of the inaugural WAVES Summit 2025 witnessed an insightful session titled Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on Saturday and panellists advocated in preserving the soul of folk while adapting it to contemporary cultural landscapes.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, renowned storyteller and host Roshan Abbas moderated the discussion. The panel featured celebrated lyricist and CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Malini Awasthi, music composer Nandesh Umap, singer and composer Papon, and acclaimed performer Ila Arun.

Also Read | Hardoi: 2 Uttar Pradesh Police Constables Suspended After They Refused To Pay Street Vendor for Eating Melons, Booked (See Pic).

Hosted under the 'WAVES Culturals and Concerts' segment, the session brought together leading voices from India's folk music and cultural space for a conversation on the living tradition of folk.

The ministry stated that the panellists discussed how Indian folk music continues to thrive as a living, collective tradition.

Also Read | Shivalik Sharma, Former Mumbai Indians Player and Baroda Cricketer Accused of Rape on Pretext of Marriage; Booked.

They agreed that folk is not a relic of the past but a force deeply embedded in daily life and passed down across generations.

Prasoon Joshi described folk as a "tactile feel of life" and a dynamic expression of shared human experience.

The conversation revolved around efforts to bring folk music into the mainstream. The panellists appreciated platforms like Spotify and initiatives like WAVES for including folk in larger cultural narratives. Nandesh Umap called folk "an open university," stressing its inclusive and democratic nature.

Papon recounted his journey with folk music, including a memorable moment in Serbia when Assamese folk songs received a standing ovation. He highlighted how Indian folk resonates globally when presented with authenticity. Ila Arun and Malini Awasthi echoed the sentiment, stressing that the roots of folk music lie in community and emotion.

Prasoon Joshi noted, "When you seek yourself, you write poetry. When you subsume yourself, you write folk." This statement captured the essence of the discussion as a genre rooted in collective identity and constantly reshaped by those who live it.

The panel underscored the vast diversity within Indian folk traditions, with each state offering a unique musical idiom. They called for systemic support to nurture this diversity and credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling platforms like WAVES that bring traditional art forms to the forefront.

The discussion also addressed the need for innovation. The panellists emphasised that while the essence of folk must be preserved, its form should evolve to speak to new generations. They encouraged creative reinterpretations that remain true to cultural roots yet appeal to contemporary audiences.

The session featured spontaneous musical moments. Several panellists broke into impromptu singing, bringing the spirit of folk to life. The audience enjoyed an authentic and immersive experience.

The session ended with a unified call to listeners, institutions, and creators to support India's folk heritage. The panellists urged that folk must not only be preserved but also celebrated and shared widely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)