Wayanad (Kerala), May 20 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday shared a detailed note with the people of her constituency, outlining the steps she has taken to improve railway services and infrastructure in the region.

According to the note shared by her media team, Priyanka explained the ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing railway issues that affect daily commuters and residents.

The Lok Sabha member said that following numerous requests and complaints from passengers, she convened a review meeting with senior officials from the Palakkad division of Southern Railways on May 5.

This meeting aimed to assess the status of various railway projects and find ways to speed up their completion.

Among the key topics discussed were major projects like the Vaniyambalam Road Over Bridge and the Nilambur Road Under Bridge, both critical to easing traffic congestion and improving safety.

Priyanka assured people that she has been pressing railway authorities to remove delays and ensure these projects finish on time.

The MP also drew attention to improvements planned under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Nilambur, and the construction of new crossing stations at Melattur and Kulukallur.

These initiatives are expected to enhance train movement and increase the number of services on key routes.

Priyanka informed the people about her ongoing demands to extend certain train services, add more halts, and increase the number of coaches on busy routes like the Nilambur-Kottayam train and the Rajya Rani Express.

She stressed that these changes are vital to meet the growing needs of passengers in the area.

In her note, the MP also mentioned that she has formally written to the Railway Board and the General Manager of Southern Railway, urging them to take swift action on all pending matters.

She assured residents that her office will continue to follow up regularly to ensure progress is maintained.

