Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26 (PTI) Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday announced that the labourers of Elston Estate in Wayanad, which is being acquired in connection with the rehabilitation of landslide survivors, would receive around Rs six crore as relief assistance.

The estate management would provide the relief amount, and the decision was taken during a talk held between the Labour Department officials and the management representatives at the District Labour Office in Wayanad, he said in a statement here.

The management would provide amounts under various heads to the labourers, including provident fund arrears, bonuses, annual leave surrender and so on.

It has been decided to provide statutory gratuity to 33 permanent workers in Pulppara Division and to provide retrenchment compensation at the rate of 15 days' wages for one year service, he said.

The management would provide these benefits to the workers from the remuneration paid by the government when the estate is acquired, the minister further said.

Various government officials, trade union leaders and estate management representatives took part in the meeting convened under the aegis of Additional Labour Commissioner Sunil K M, the statement added.

The state government recently decided to provide compensation to the land acquired for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the landslide disaster in Mundakkai and Chooralmala of Wayanad.

A total of 64.4075 hectares of land in Elston Estate would be acquired for the construction of a township in Vythiri taluk in Kalpetta to rehabilitate the landslide survivors, a CMO statement had said.

As much as Rs 26.56 crore would be provided from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the estate management for the acquired land, it said.

