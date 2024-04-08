West Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday held a road show in support of party Lok Sabha candidate Deepak Adhikari in West Medinipur.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will "incite riots" in the state on April 17 ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hold rallies and meetings but do not riot. It is they (BJP) who will riot. Voting is on April 19 and they will riot on April 17. Lord Ram does not tell you to riot but these people will riot and by rioting, they will get the NIA to enter the state."

In another development, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria on Sunday wrote to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

According to Bajoria, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee used abusive language against West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar and State BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at a public meeting in Balurghat on March 6.

The BJP leader claims that Mamata Banerjee used "GADDAR" and "KULANGAR against Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari. The leader claims that this violates the Model Code of Conduct and calls for the intervention of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, especially in light of the upcoming election in the state.

"On March 06, 2024, the Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting in Balurghat, uttered abusive language against Sukanta Majumdar, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal and also against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the State of West Bengal by using the words as "GADDAR" and "KULANGAR". Such abusive languages were uttered by Banerjee deliberately and intentionally in front of the public at large on the eve of the ensuing Loksabha Elections, in 2024," Bajoria said in the letter to the CEC

Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16 after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

