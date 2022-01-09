Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], january 9 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

Notably, the state has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. It is the second state after Maharashtra in terms of the highest active cases.

Also Read | Indigo Airlines to Cancel Around 20% of Flights Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Waives Off Change Fees.

Bengal has been amongst the top three states with Maharashtra and Kerala since last month, contributing to the highest active COVID-19 cases in India.

On Sunday, Bengal recorded as many as 24,287 new COVID cases. The positivty rate is at 33.89 per cent. Eighteen people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the total death count to 19,901. (ANI)

Also Read | IAC Vikrant Sets Out For New Trials Ahead of Commissioning in 2022, Check Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)