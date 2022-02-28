New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): State Election Commissioner (SEC) Saurab Das's meeting with West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday to brief him on the alleged failure of the constitutional duty to hold polls to Howrah Municipality yesterday has been postponed to 3.30 pm.

Originally, the meeting was scheduled for 10 am today.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Laptops Unveiled.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar informed that the meeting has been postponed.

He further said that it is against the backdrop of "alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode, and systemic failure of State Election Commission," in the election process to Municipalities- Constitutional Bodies under Part IX A of the Constitution.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Will Win 30 out of 38 in 1st Phase, Says CM N Biren Singh.

"State Election Commissioner Saurab Das has been called upon to be fully updated on developments in the election process on February 27 that prima facie indicates failure of democracy," he said.

"State Election Commissioner Saurab Das has also been called upon to indicate why there is failure of constitutional duty by State Election Commission to hold elections to the Howrah Municipality," he added.

Voting for 108 municipalities across West Bengal was held on Sunday, during which a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers broke out.

The BJP West Bengal vice-president Arjun Singh alleged that two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were vandalized in ward 9 and there was a similar situation across the state.

The party has called a 12-hour statewide bandh for today against alleged rigging and violence in the state's civic polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)