Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata following an emergency landing of her helicopter, the hospital director said that she has suffered some injuries and is being examined.

SSKM Hospital Director Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said that the CM has been advised to get admitted but she said that she will continue treatment at home.

Dr Bandyopadhyay said, "CM has suffered some injuries due to the sudden emergency landing. She is being examined at SSKM for the medical management of her condition. Senior doctors are attending to the CM and investigations, including MRI, have been done. This revealed ligament injury in the left knee joint with marks of ligament injury in the left hip joint. Respective treatment of the injuries has already started. She was advised to get admitted but she said that she will continue treatment at home."

Earlier today, due to low visibility, Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase and was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Upon her arrival, hospital staff were seen assisting her.

She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri.

"Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe," TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said.

"CM West Bengal was on board EC-145 helicopter of Heligo Charters pvt ltd from Maal Bazaar to Bagdogra. Diverted to Sevok road (army helicopter base) due to heavy rains and low clouds at Bagdogra. All ok on the ground at Sevoke Road. It was a precautionary landing," stated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (ANI)

